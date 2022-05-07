2 Teens Hurt In Lehigh Valley ATV Crash: State Police

Two teenagers were injured when the ATV they were riding collided with a sedan in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The crash happened on Mountain Road and Ashfield Road in Washington Township (Lehigh County) Tuesday, June 28, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

A 13-year-old drove the all-terrain vehicle, with a 14-year-old passenger, the trooper said. The pair were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment.

The 37-year-old driver of the 2006 Kia Rio involved in the wreck was uninjured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

