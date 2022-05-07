Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

2 Teens Hurt In Lehigh Valley ATV Crash: State Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
ATV
ATV Photo Credit: Pixabay/SocialNetworkGroup

Two teenagers were injured when the ATV they were riding collided with a sedan in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The crash happened on Mountain Road and Ashfield Road in Washington Township (Lehigh County) Tuesday, June 28, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

A 13-year-old drove the all-terrain vehicle, with a 14-year-old passenger, the trooper said. The pair were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment.

The 37-year-old driver of the 2006 Kia Rio involved in the wreck was uninjured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.