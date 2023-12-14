Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Wreck Was A Beloved Mom, Family Says

Ruiz Acosta was on the 300 block of West Hamilton Street around 1:15 a.m. when she was fatally struck, Daily Voice reported. The crash remains under investigation by Allentown police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Born in Puerto Rico, Ruiz Acosta most recently worked at KidsPeace in Allentown, her obituary says.

Her daughters, Luz Ramos Ruiz and Lurielis Sanchez Ruiz, have launched a GoFundMe to help send their mother's remains back home for burial.

"We want to fulfill her wish of resting at peace in Puerto Rico where she was born and where she grew up," they wrote on the crowdfunding site.

"We are asking for help to make those dreams a reality, whatever you can donate would be much appreciated, and even a simple share on this to get her story recognized by others."

As of Thursday, Dec. 14, the effort has raised over $6,000.

In addition to her daughters, Ruiz Acosta is survived by her brother, Luis Ruiz Acosta, and many loving extended family members, according to her obit.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown.

Click here to support Luz Danez Ruiz Acosta's memorial or click here to read her full obituary from Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.