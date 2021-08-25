Poconos Man, 23, Killed In Farm Tractor Crash With SUV

A 23-year-old man operating a farm tractor died after a crash with two vehicles in the Poconos, authorities said.

Dalton Davidson, of Saylorsburg, was operating a farm tractor and slowing for a right turn when he was rear-ended by an SUV on the southbound side of State Route 209 Tuesday around 10:40 p.m., according to State Police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened just past Fairgrounds Road in Chestnut Hill Township.

Davidson was ejected from the tractor, which overturned.

He was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital, where was pronounced dead at 5:09 Wednesday morning.

The cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle accident. The manner of death is accident.

In addition to our office, this death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Fern Ridge Barracks.

