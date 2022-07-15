Allentown Man Killed In American Parkway Bridge Crash Was 'Great Father,' Loved Ones Say

An Allentown man killed in a crash on the American Parkway Bridge Wednesday, July 13 was being mourned by those who knew him as a "great father."

Nearly $800 had been raised as of Friday, July 15 on a GoFundMe for the family of 45-year-old Jose A. Perez.

"Joe was such a good man. He was my everything, my protector, my best friend," his daughter Celina Perez wrote.

Perez was behind the wheel of a car that veered into an oncoming lane and struck another vehicle on the bridge around 9:10 p.m., officials with the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Perez was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital - Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m., the county coroner said.

He died from traumatic injuries sustained in the crash and his death was determined to be an accident.

Four other people were injured in the crash and taken to local trauma centers for treatment, the Allentown Fire Department said.

Click here to view/donate to "Joe’s Funeral & Memorial Services."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.