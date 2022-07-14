Contact Us
Police & Fire

1 Killed, 4 Hurt In Crash On American Parkway Bridge: Authorities

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Allentown Fire Department Engine 6 & Truck 2 (Facebook)

One person was killed and several injured in a crash on a bridge in Allentown Wednesday, July 13, authorities said.

Jose A. Perez, 45, of Allentown, was behind the wheel of a car that veered into an oncoming lane and struck another vehicle on the American Parkway Bridge around 9:10 p.m., officials with the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Perez was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital - Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m., the county coroner said. 

He died from traumatic injuries sustained in the crash and his death was determined to be an accident.

All five crash victims, including Perez, had to be extricated from the heavily damaged vehicles, the Allentown Fire Department said on Facebook.

The additional victims were also taken to area trauma centers.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the Allentown Police Department, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

