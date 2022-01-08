Contact Us
News

Support Surges For Lehigh Valley Teen Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Nicole Acosta
Joey Groller
Joey Groller Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The Lehigh Valley community is coming together in support of a teen undergoing treatment for cancer.

Joey Groller, an incoming sophomore at Whitehall High School, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia — a type of blood cancer —on Monday, July 18, according to a GoFundMe created for his medical expenses.

The family of the basketball player is hoping that "the hustle, effort, and grit that helped him on the court will now need to lead him through this diagnosis."

"Joey is a very active 15-year-old with an indomitable spirit and has shown incredible bravery in facing this battle head-on." reads the fundraiser, created by Ed Seidick.

The page goes on to explain how he and his family are preparing for a six-month hospital stay while undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments on a daily basis.

The fundraiser has garnered more than $32,700 as of Monday, Aug. 1.

The proceeds will be used for Groller's treatment as well as general financial support for the family of four.

The family also launched a Facebook group for those interested in following the process.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

