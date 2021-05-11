PA Driver Sets GoFundMe For Mom, Baby Killed In Crash He's Accused Of Causing

Charges have been upgraded for a 31-year-old Allentown man previously arrested in a crash that killed a mom and her 1-year-old baby boy, authorities announced.

Lazarus Roldan was originally facing charges of accidents involving death and other related offenses stemming from the New Year's Day crash. Lehigh County DA Jim Martin tacked on charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and more on Tuesday.

Roldan also appears to have launched a GoFundMe account for Kisha Cora and her son, who were identified as the victims of the crash. The account was launched in early May and no donations had been made as of May 11.

Roldan was arraigned on the new charges with bail set at 10% of $50,000. A court date has not yet been set.

ATENCION !!!!!!!! Nooooo me esta malo q le lleven flores y cositas a mi baby girl Ahsik Cora y mi nieto al lugar del... Posted by Mayra Cameron on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Roldan was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Trailblazer heading south on S. Eighth Street when he crossed over the center lane and struck the driver's side of a BMW carrying Kisha Cora, 22, and her baby, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Cora was pronounced shortly after the crash while her son died Monday night at the hospital, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

Two other people in the BMW were treated for their injuries.

The cause of death for Cora and her son was blunt force trauma and their deaths were ruled accidental.

