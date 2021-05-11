Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
News

PA Driver Sets GoFundMe For Mom, Baby Killed In Crash He's Accused Of Causing

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kisha Cora and her son died in a New Year's crash caused by Lazarus Roldan, authorities said. Roldan, who recently had charges upgraded to include homicide, apparently launched a GoFundMe for funeral costs. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Kisha Cora Photo Credit: Ahsik Cora Facebook photo

Charges have been upgraded for a 31-year-old Allentown man previously arrested in a crash that killed a mom and her 1-year-old baby boy, authorities announced.

Lazarus Roldan was originally facing charges of accidents involving death and other related offenses stemming from the New Year's Day crash. Lehigh County DA Jim Martin tacked on charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and more on Tuesday.

Roldan also appears to have launched a GoFundMe account for Kisha Cora and her son, who were identified as the victims of the crash. The account was launched in early May and no donations had been made as of May 11.

Roldan was arraigned on the new charges with bail set at 10% of $50,000. A court date has not yet been set.

Roldan was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Trailblazer heading south on S. Eighth Street when he crossed over the center lane and struck the driver's side of a BMW carrying Kisha Cora, 22, and her baby, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Cora was pronounced shortly after the crash while her son died Monday night at the hospital, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

Two other people in the BMW were treated for their injuries.

The cause of death for Cora and her son was blunt force trauma and their deaths were ruled accidental.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.