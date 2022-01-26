Crash With Injuries Closes Portion Of Route 22 In South Whitehall

A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 22 in Lehigh County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The stretch on Route 22 eastbound at Route 145 in South Whitehall was closed at 3 p.m., according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Tpr. Branosky did not detail how many injuries there were as a result of the crash.

He confirmed the left lane reopened around 3:50 p.m.

The traffic is moving, according to a 511PA traffic camera.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

