Crash With Injuries Closes Portion Of Route 22 In South Whitehall

Nicole Acosta
Route 22 & Route 145
Route 22 & Route 145 Photo Credit: PENNDOT/511PA

A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 22 in Lehigh County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The stretch on Route 22 eastbound at Route 145 in South Whitehall was closed at 3 p.m., according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Tpr. Branosky did not detail how many injuries there were as a result of the crash.

He confirmed the left lane reopened around 3:50 p.m.

The traffic is moving, according to a 511PA traffic camera.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

