Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
News

8-Year-Old Boy On ATV Struck, Killed By Tractor Trailer In Schuylkill County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County.
An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County.

The boy was riding an ATV and turning behind a garage on the property of a Hazel Street property at the same time as the trailer around 11:40 a.m. in Delano, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The trailer driver did not see the boy and struck him with the rear, right tires, police said.

The child was later pronounced dead. No further information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.