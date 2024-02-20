Dalmasi, 33, of Alburtis, died after being shot near the corner of East Walnut and South Dauphin streets on Saturday night, Feb. 17, authorities have said.

His cause of death was ruled multiple gunshot wounds following an autopsy on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the Coroner's Office.

On a GoFundMe set up to assist with funeral costs, loved ones said Dalmasi was "the light in a dark room."

"His personality was one like no other," wrote his partner Chasity Rios.

Dalmasi, who friends called by his middle name, Steven, "did every and anything for his family and anyone in need," Rios said.

"He worked so hard to make sure everyone around him would be okay. Such an amazing man and especially an astounding father."

To date, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $3,500.

Click here to support Miguel Steven Dalmasi's memorial on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.