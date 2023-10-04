Overcast 72°

Man With Ties To Allentown Escapees Police Custody

A man with Allentown ties who escaped police custody may be on his way back to the area, authorities warn. 

Hector Ruben Medina-Pagan
Hector Ruben Medina-Pagan Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Hector Ruben Medina-Pagan, 46, broke out from a transport van in Hazleton on March 24, said the Carbon County Sheriff's Office. 

He is wanted on two parole warrants and now has a pending felony escape charge, they added. 

Investigators believe he's headed back to Allentown or possibly Puerto Rico. 

Medina-Pagan is described as 6-foot, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 570-325-2821 ext. 3028 or submit an anonymous tip online

