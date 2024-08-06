Lower Macungie Boy, 17, Ejected, Killed In Whitehall Township Rollover Crash: Coroner

Javian Alexander Rivera, of Lower Macungie, was the passenger in the car the rolled over on the 2000 block of Orchard Drive around 11:55 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

Javian was ejected and killed, Buglio said.

An autopsy will be completed at the LCCO&FC on Thursday, Aug. 8, to determine the cause of death.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Whitehall Township Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Lehigh County Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating.

