Lehigh Coroner Seeks Family Of Woman Found In Tent

Desiree Ann Serrano was found dead in a tent on the 300 block of West Gordon Street on Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She was 32.

Her cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, but there are no suspicious circumstances, the Coroner's Office added.

Anyone who can contact her relatives is asked to call LCCO at 610-782-3426 or contact Coroner Daniel Buglio directly at danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

