John Milliman Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash On US Rt 222

Officials have named the 91-year-old man killed in a Lower Macungie crash on Monday afternoon, Jan. 22. 

Route 222 and Kressler Road in Lower Macungie; PSP

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
John H. Milliman of North Whitehall Township was a passenger in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. It happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Route 222 and Kressler Road, according to the release. 

Milliman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from multiple blunt force injuries Monday afternoon, the Coroner's Office said. His manner of death was ruled accidental. 

State police detoured traffic from the Route 222 bypass to Kressler Road for several hours Monday as investigators worked the scene. 

Troopers and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the deadly crash, the coroner added. 

