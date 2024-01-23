John H. Milliman of North Whitehall Township was a passenger in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. It happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Route 222 and Kressler Road, according to the release.

Milliman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from multiple blunt force injuries Monday afternoon, the Coroner's Office said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

State police detoured traffic from the Route 222 bypass to Kressler Road for several hours Monday as investigators worked the scene.

Troopers and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the deadly crash, the coroner added.

