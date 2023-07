Evan Dennison, of Berryville, was driving a vehicle that struck the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township, on Sunday, July 23, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

Dennison was pronounced dead at the scene, at 2:53 p.m.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating.

