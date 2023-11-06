Fair 45°

Husband Dies Days After Wife In Lehigh County Crash: Coroner

Another person has died following the two-car wreck in Lower Macungie last week, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Mac Bullock
Bruce C. Schuessler, 73, died from blunt-force head trauma on Sunday, Nov. 5, officials said. His manner of death was ruled accidental. 

Schuessler and his wife Kathy Ann Schuessler were in a Honda CRV that pulled into oncoming traffic on Mill Creek Road on Monday afternoon, Oct. 30, Daily Voice reported. 

Both Schuesslers were rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where 67-year-old Kathy Ann died hours later, authorities said previously. 

The other driver, a 21-year-old Allentown man, received only minor injuries, according to state police. 

The Coroner's Office, state troopers, and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the crash. 

