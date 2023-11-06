Husband Dies Days After Wife In Lehigh County Crash: Coroner

Bruce C. Schuessler, 73, died from blunt-force head trauma on Sunday, Nov. 5, officials said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

Schuessler and his wife Kathy Ann Schuessler were in a Honda CRV that pulled into oncoming traffic on Mill Creek Road on Monday afternoon, Oct. 30, Daily Voice reported.

Both Schuesslers were rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where 67-year-old Kathy Ann died hours later, authorities said previously.

The other driver, a 21-year-old Allentown man, received only minor injuries, according to state police.

The Coroner's Office, state troopers, and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the crash.

