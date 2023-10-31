Fair 43°

Coroner Identifies Victim In Deadly Lehigh County Wreck

Authorities have named the passenger who died after two cars collided in Lower Macungie on Monday afternoon, Oct. 30. 

<p>The 900 block of Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie; Lehigh County Coroner's Office&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Kathy Ann Schuessler, 67, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release. Her manner of death was ruled accidental. 

The accident happened on the 900 block of Mill Creek Road just before 1 p.m., officials said. 

Schuessler, of Lower Macungie, was rushed to the emergency department at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where she died from her wounds hours later, according to the coroner. 

State police and the District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash. 

