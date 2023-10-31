Coroner Identifies Victim In Deadly Lehigh County Wreck

Kathy Ann Schuessler, 67, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release. Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

The accident happened on the 900 block of Mill Creek Road just before 1 p.m., officials said.

Schuessler, of Lower Macungie, was rushed to the emergency department at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where she died from her wounds hours later, according to the coroner.

State police and the District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash.

