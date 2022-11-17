Lights In Greenawalds Returns After Hiatus

It's lit! Lights In Greenawalds is back.

The popular South Whitehall Township Christmas light show has returned after a two-year hiatus.

The show is put on by homeowner Mike Yellak, who covers his Greenawalds Avenue home with more than 100,000 Christmas lights. It's come to be one of the largest holiday light shows in the area.

A massive kickoff show was held earlier this month.

Lights In Greenawalds is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The concession shed is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays, with music from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. The show ends Dec. 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.