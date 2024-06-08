Driver Killed After 10-Mile Pursuit With PSP Identified By Lehigh Coroner

Troopers were attempting to stop Matthew Stepp, of Lehighton, in a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 for code violations around 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Trooper Anthony Petroski III said.

Stepp failed to stop, though, initiating a 10-mile pursuit, during which Stepp "committed numerous vehicle code violations," Petroski said. He ultimately lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree near Hazelwood Road and Laural Lane, Towamensing Township, according to Petroski and Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio.

Stepp was ejected from he vehicle and taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, where he died on Friday, June 7 at approximately 8:40 p.m., police said. The cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries due to motor vehicle collision, Buglio said.

