Wawa is nearing the opening of a Monroe County store, WFMZ reports.

The popular convenience store and gas station chain is set to open Thursday, Nov. 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and T-shirt giveaway to the first 100 customers beginning at 8 a.m., the outlet says.

Wawa will be located at 3190 Route 940 in Mount Pocono.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

