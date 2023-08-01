Fair 75°

Bomb Threat Clears Allentown Bank: Police

Police dog teams were on the scene and the FBI was notified after a customer issued a bomb threat at an Allentown bank on Monday, July 31, authorities say. 

Wells Fargo, 1901 S. 4th Street, Allentown
Mac Bullock
Elhame Hassan Basyouny, a 21-year-old, was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats, the department said. 

It all happened at the Wells Fargo at 1901 South 4th Street, the department wrote in a release. A customer was leaving the bank just after 4 p.m. when he "stated there was a bomb inside," according to investigators. 

Firefighters helped evacuate the building before police K9 units swept the scene, authorities said. No bombs or explosive devices were found. 

Court records show Basyouny was arraigned early on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and his bail was set at $25,000. 

The matter remains under investigation by Allentown police and the FBI. 

