Bethlehem Motorcyclist, 20, Dead In Salisbury Township Thanksgiving Crash

Luis Enrique Rivera Ocasio, of Bethlehem, was identified as the motorcyclist killed around 12:45 p.m. on East Emmaus and Taskill avenues in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

Rivera Ocasio was rushed to St. Luke's University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m.

The cause of death was Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motorcycle/Motor Vehicle Collision. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

