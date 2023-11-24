Overcast 41°

SHARE

Bethlehem Motorcyclist, 20, Dead In Salisbury Township Thanksgiving Crash

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Lehigh County crash on Thanksgiving, officials said.

<p>Salisbury Township rescue vehicles.</p>

Salisbury Township rescue vehicles.

 Photo Credit: Salisbury Township Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Luis Enrique Rivera Ocasio, of Bethlehem, was identified as the motorcyclist killed around 12:45 p.m. on East Emmaus and Taskill avenues in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

Rivera Ocasio was rushed to St. Luke's University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m.

The cause of death was Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motorcycle/Motor Vehicle Collision. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE