9-Year-Old Student Brought Knife To Lehigh School 'To Hurt Someone': Troopers

It happened at Schnecksville Elementary School in North Whitehall Township on Thursday, April 20, according to the police report.

At some time during the morning, a 9-year-old boy was found to have a knife, authorities said. After the knife was taken away, the student said he brought it "because he wanted to use it to hurt someone," troopers wrote.

The child was suspended indefinitely and was off-campus by the time state police were called to the school around 11:15 a.m., the report says.

