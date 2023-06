It happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Old US Route 22 and Mill Creek Road in Weisenberg Township, officials wrote in a release.

Myra T. Rosenberger of Weisenberg was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where she died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. Her death was ruled accidental.

The accident remains under investigation by state police at Fogelsville, officials added.

