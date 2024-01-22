Triple Fatal Fire At Lebanon/Dauphin County Line, 3 Hospitalized: Police

The call to the fire at 16 Patton Road, Annville, north Londonderry Township came in at 1:47 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 21, North Londonderry Township Police detailed to Daily Voice on Monday morning.

Although it is known the fire started in the garage the cause of the fire remains unknown

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

The names those killed and detail about the fire will be released at a later date, authorities told us. Check back here for those updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.