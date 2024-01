According to the coroner's office, the fire broke out in the 2300 block of River Road in Conoy Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

A 74-year-old man was reported dead at the scene, the coroner's office explained.

Additional information about the man and the fire has not been released at the time of writing. Check back here for updates.

