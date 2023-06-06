Possible Homicide, Kidnap, 'Do The Right Thing' Award In Accused Lebanon Killer's Past

James Fernandez-Reyes, 16, was arrested along with Alex Torres Santos, 23, in connection with the shooting deaths of Jesus Perez-Salome, 8, Sebastian Perez- Salome, 9, and Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19, all of Lebanon, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Three years ago James was 13 years old living in New York. He received an award for his good behavior, according to the Rochester City School District. He, along with his sister, of Henry Hudson School No. 28, "were recognized for their ability to handle a dangerous situation quickly and courageously," according to the school.

In November 2019, the pair had "observed two students engaging in potentially harmful behavior while riding their school bus to school one morning." and they remained calm "while devising a plan to intercede with caution. Thanks to their bravery and quick thinking, the two students were provided the necessary assistance to resolve the situation safely once they arrived at school," the district stated.

They received a "Do The Right Thing Award" at a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

On Nov. 15, 2021, James was allegedly kidnapped by four or five Black men wearing masks. "The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," RPD said in the alert.

He was supposedly put in a mid-sized gold SUV with NY plates on Myrtle Street in Rochester, NY, according to the Amber Alert that was issued.

The then 14-year-old was found the following day but the police only shared the following statement,

"The Rochester Police Department can confirm, the missing juvenile from yesterday’s Amber Alert has been located, and is home safe with family. This is still an active investigation. There will be no further information released at this time."

The same police department now says he is a "person of interest" in the Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, shooting death of 12-year-old Juan Lopez in Rochester that also injured a 16-year-old.

“We’ve got proof of everything. We’ve got messages. Live videos of him saying it. We have voicemails of him saying in Spanish, ‘I killed the little 12-year-old named Juano Lopez and the only reason I’m in Pennsylvania is because of that,'" Lopez's uncle told LebTown.

The investigation into that case is ongoing according to Rochester City police.

In the recent Lebanon, PA case, both Torres Santos and James Fernandez-Reyes have been held in the Lebanon County Prison after being denied bail on charges including Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, and Attempted Criminal Homicide, as well as other related charges, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a press conference.

James has been charged as an adult.

If they are found guilty they will face the facing the death penalty.

Officials ask anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact the LCPD at 717-272-6611 or submit a tip online.

