Woman Kicks Officer After Attempting To Stab Someone In Lebanon County: Police

A 23-year-old woman kicked a police officer, after beating someone and attempted to stab them on Main Street in Palmyra on July 7, area police say.

Palmyra police were called to "an active domestic dispute" in the 400 block of West Main Street at 10:51 a.m., according to a release by the department.

During their investigation police found Alexis Nicole Kurtz, of Annville "attempted to stab the victim with a knife while also physically striking the victim multiple times," police say.

"While in custody, Kurtz repeatedly kicked a police officer," police state in the release.

There is no word on any injuries for the victim of the beating or the police officer.

Kurtz has been charged with two felonies for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault-Injury to Police Officer, four misdemeanors for Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Simple Assault, and two summary charges for Harassment, according to court documents.

She was briefly held in the Lebanon County Prison before being released on a surety bond for $50,000 in bail on Wednesday, July 13, according to her latest court docket.

She has a lengthy court record for speeding, fighting, and drug use, as detailed in court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Carl R. Garver at 8 a.m. on July 21, court records show.

