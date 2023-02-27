Horse Suffers 'Major Injuries' In Lebanon County Crash: PSP

A horse suffered "major injuries" following a single-vehicle crash on PA 419 Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, authorities announced in a release the following day.

A 2017 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Carolyn W. Wagner of Beaver Falls struck the horse as it ran out into the area known as North Market Street just north of Valley View Road in Heidelberg Township around 8 p.m., Pennsylvania state police explain in the release.

Wagner’s CRv sustained "disabling damage" but Wagne herself was seatbelted and only suffered minor injuries from the crash, according to PSP.

The horse was removed from the scene by its owner and its current status is unknown, state police detail in the release.

