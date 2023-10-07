PA Turnpike Shut Down Across Three Counties— Including Lebanon: PennDOT (Developing)

An "accident westbound at milepost 264.1," caused the shutdown and detour, PA Turnppike Director of Marketing & Public Relations Carl DeFebo told us on Saturday afternoon.

The detours are in place in Lebanon, Lancaster, and Dauphin counties. All westbound lanes have closed from mile marker 266.5 to 247.6, or Exit 266: Lebanon-Lancaster to Exit 247: Harrisburg East, starting at 9:13 a.m., according to 511PA.

Travelers are advised to take PA Route 72 to Route 322 West to I-283 South, and you can then re-enter the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Harrisburg East Interchange, authorities explained.

Details about the "accident" were unavailable as of 12:30 p.m. Daily Voice has reached out to the PA Turnpike, PennDOT, and State Police for more information. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.