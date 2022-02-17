Middle School Student Targeted In Deadly Shooting ID'd By DA

A 13-year-old boy was killed in what is believed to have been a targeted shooting, as stated at a press conference held by Lebanon County officials.

Jason “Jay” Rivera, of Lebanon, was shot in the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County on Tuesday night, the district attorney said at the conference on Thursday.

Rivera died at Hershey Medical Center later that night, the DA said.

His family remembers him as a happy, loving boy who liked football, baseball, sneakers, playing Fortnight, and drawing, the DA and his family said at the conference.

He was a seventh-grade student at Lebanon Middle School, the family told the DA.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

“When you look at this little boy, this 13-year-old boy, every person in this community should be on the same page. This child, no child, deserves to suffer in the way this child did. And this family deserves justice. This family deserves to face Jason’s killer, and for that killer to be held accountable,” the Lebanon County district attorney Pier Hess Graf said.

This deadly shooting is being investigated by the Lebanon County detective bureau, Lebanon County district attorney, and South Lebanon Township police.

Anyone with information about the shooting or possible shooter(s) should contact officials.

