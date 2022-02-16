Boy Shot Dead In Central Pennsylvania: DA

A boy has been shot dead in Lebanon County, according to reports by multiple media outlets citing the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in South Lebanon Township on Feb. 15, abc27 reports citings the DA.

Police were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Vine Street Tuesday night, according to CBS 21 citing the DA.

The boy was allegedly shot in the vicinity of Vine Street and Park Avenue between 8:30 and 9 p.m. before being taken to Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, according to a televised report on WGAL News 8, but those details have not been confirmed and that outlet reported the boy’s age as 12-years-old, which differs from all DA’s release, according to LebTown.

The Lebanon County detective bureau, the office of the district attorney, and the South Lebanon Township police department are jointly investigating this incident according to Fox 43.

A press conference about the incident will be held in the lobby of the Lebanon County Courthouse on Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m., reports PennLive.

