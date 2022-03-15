Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Woman Hit By Train In Lebanon ID'd: Police

Jillian Pikora
Norfolk Southern train
Norfolk Southern train Photo Credit: Facebook/Norfolk Southern Corp.

The identity of a woman struck by a train on Sunday has been released by police.

Tonya Price, 61, of Lebanon, was hit by a train on 7th Street on Mar. 13, according to City police.

She was struck while attempting, "to cross the tracks in front of the approaching train traveling westbound," shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say.

Seven years ago a teenager was also struck dead by a Norfolk Southern train on 7th Street on Mar. 13, according to police at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the most recent incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.

