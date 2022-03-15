Woman Hit By Train In Lebanon ID'd: Police

The identity of a woman struck by a train on Sunday has been released by police.

Tonya Price, 61, of Lebanon, was hit by a train on 7th Street on Mar. 13, according to City police.

She was struck while attempting, "to cross the tracks in front of the approaching train traveling westbound," shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say.

Seven years ago a teenager was also struck dead by a Norfolk Southern train on 7th Street on Mar. 13, according to police at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the most recent incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.

