Second Person Struck By Train On 7th Street In Lebanon In Seven Years

Mar. 13 is apparently a terrible day to cross the train tracks at 7th Street in Lebanon. A person was hit by a train on 7th Street for the second time in seven years on Sunday, according to City police.

The most recent incident involved a Lebanon County woman, believed to be in her late-50s or early 60s attempting, "to cross the tracks in front of the approaching train traveling westbound," on Mar. 13 shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say.

Her identity will be released pending an investigation and notification of her next of kin, police say.

The first incident involved Antonio Hernandez, a 16-year-old Lebanon High School student, running in the area getting hit around 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 13, 2015, according to police at the time.

Sunday's deadly crash has stirred up emotions and reminded the community of the tragic fate of Hernandez.

One friend wrote of the 2015 crash on Facebook:

"It’s been seven years since I experienced my first real loss. And it’s something that I still haven’t fully processed. Why the universe decided this is how things needed to play out for you is beyond me. But it angers me. Why you? Why then and not years later? One accident, one mistake, and one of the most kind, genuine, and amazing people I’ve ever met was gone. I still can’t wrap my head around it. I miss you every single day, Antonio."

Both incidents involved a Norfolk Southern train.

Anyone with information regarding the most recent incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.

