TikTokers Blast PA Restaurant For Allegedly Touting 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Treatments

TikTokers are putting a Pennsylvania restaurant on blast for apparently using its Facebook page to promote the distribution of unproven COVID-19 treatments.

Taste of Sicily's social media manager Christine Mason has been posting videos to the Palmyra restaurant's social media page saying she has "H" or "I" -- Ivermectin and Hydroxychloriquine, Fox43 reports.

The two medications are controversial COVID-19 treatments that have not been approved by the FDA. Mason in a separate video says the medications are free but urges people to donate.

TikTok users @thatdaneshguy and @rx0rcist claim this is a fake prescription operation run by the Taste of Sicily along with Dr. Edith Del Mar Behr and Capstone Compounding Pharmacy, according to a report by IBTimes. The two users are posted audio clips and videos on their own social media accounts.

Taste of Sicily posted the following statement in part on Facebook on Wednesday morning:

“I joined WIMKIN so I will no longer be censored. We want to stay connected with our amazing followers, almost 39,000 of you! As you know, we have entered a new dimension to our battle and there are many things I cannot say here, because facebook censors all truth! Jason Sheppard, the founder of WIMKIN IS A TRUE PATRIOT that believes in the right to free speech so we want to support him as he is also supporting us!”

Wimkin is self-described as "100% uncensored social media,” which launched in Aug. 2020 and currently has approximately 3,850,000 users, according to a Wall Street Journal report entitled “Apple’s App Store Removes Social Media Platform Wimkin Over Calls to Violence”-- an article which was pushed Jan. 14.

The Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graff told Fox43:

“(Her) office received phone calls and emails which made various complaints against Taste of Sicily; the majority of those were done anonymously. We reached out to law enforcement and inquired if any additional complaints were made to individual police departments...a referral to the Attorney General’s Office was already made by the police department itself.”

The restaurant appears to remain open for business.

