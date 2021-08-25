Contact Us
News

Thrive Market Opens Pennsylvania Fulfillment Center

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Thrive Market's new location in Pennsylvania.
Thrive Market's new location in Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Thrive Market

Thrive Market is opening a fulfillment center in Hanover (Luzerne County) on Aug. 25.

The sustainable living e-commerce company is opening its third location in Pennsylvania to enable one-day carbon neutral shipping from the online grocer to people living throughout the northeast starting in 2022.

The company’s other two fulfillment centers are in Sparks, Nevada, and Batesville, Indiana.

This third fulfillment center is a 458,000 square foot space in partnership with NorthPoint in Hanover Township.

Since 2018, Thrive Market has been 90 percent Zero Waste across its fulfillment network and "this new fulfillment center aligns with the company’s efforts to become the world’s first climate-positive grocery store," the company officials said in a statement.

The warehouse located at 125 Logistics Drive, Hanover Township, Pennsylvania 18706 opens its doors on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Thrive Market was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone with an an online, membership-based market.

The company is currently hiring for warehouse workers at this new location.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can apply here.

