Students Taken To Hospital Following Bus Crash In Lebanon

A school bus (van) was involved in a crash in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County on Thursday, according Emergency Dispatch Services.

A SUV hit the school van at the intersection of Route 501 and Michters Road, south of Schaefferstown around 4 p.m. says dispatch.

All the students in the bus and the driver were taken to a local hospital, according to crews at the scene.

There is no word on the extent of anyone's injuries.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating the crash.

