Puppy Worth $5K Kidnapped, $20K 'Mattress Money' Stolen From PA Home: State Police

Jillian Pikora
English Bulldog puppy
English Bulldog puppy Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Flckr (brykmantra)

A Pennsylvania couple’s puppy and their "mattress money" was stolen during burglaries over a two day period last week, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The first burglary was of the 35 and 36-year-olds' home located on Stracks Dam Road in Myerstown, Jackson Township, Lebanon County, happened on Jan. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., police say.

That day the burglar stole a plastic bag containing approximately $20,000 in cash, in varying denominations-- that was stored under a mattress-- before fleeing the scene, according to the release.

The suspect returned and kidnapped the couple’s three-month-old female English bulldog the following night around 5 p.m. before fleeing, according to the release.

The merle-colored puppy is valued at about $5,000, police say.

Anyone with information on the puppy and/or the burglars whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Jonestown.

