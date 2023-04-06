PA 'Technosapien' Makes Bizarre Facebook Post After Breaking Gas Lines At Eatery

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after breaking into a Philly cheesesteak eatery and pouring "potentially flammable liquids on the floor," "intentionally" breaking a natural gas line inside, and attempting arson, he admitted to officers according to police releases.

Collin Matthew Potter caused "significant damage" inside and outside of Stuff'D Steaks at 2828 Horseshoe Pike on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, according the police release and the eatery's Facebook page.

An alarm at 6:15 a.m. alerted the South Londonderry Township police to the burglary and they called the fire department to the scene after discovering all the hazards.

The Lehigh University senior apparently went home and posted photos of him inside the of the eatery that same morning.

Some of the photos he shared showed billowing smoke and a open box full of prescription pills in the background, although it is unconfirmed where those specific photos were taken, the police did say they analyzed videos to pin Potter as their suspect.

Commenters on the photos also said he was a disgruntled employee, but his LinkedIn does not list any job there and states that his last role was as a Network Engineer at Ancero in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Prior to that, the self-described "technosapien" DJ was a seasonal employee at Hersheypark while attending Palmyra Area Senior High School, according to his LinkedIn.

Potter was taken into police custody around 2:30 p.m.

In an interview with police, he admitted to entering Stuff'D Steaks through the rear, stealing cash, sports memorabilia, and other items, saying they were "for a friend," according to an updated police release on Thursday.

He also admitted to damaging the gas pipe, spilling chemicals, and spreading oil onto the floor, as stated in the release.

The smoke in the background of the Facebook photo could be the paper he also admitted to lighting on fire, but he "exited the building upon smelling an odor and fearing for his own safety," although he did admit to "intentionally trying to set a fire," even though he failed at the arson attempt.

The extent of the damage is not known and the investigation is ongoing.

Pennsylvania State Police, North Londonderry Township Police and Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company assisted on the scene.

Potter has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and failure to prevent catastrophe, police say and court records confirm.

He has been held in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000 and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Maria M. Dissinger on April 13 at 8 a.m., according to his court docket.

