PA State Rep. Not Apologizing After Comparing COVID-19 Vaccines To Rape

Republican Rep. Russ Diamond, of Lebanon, will not apologize for comparing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations to rape.

"What's it called when someone sticks something into your body against your will or coerces you to let them?" Diamond said in an Aug. 23 post on his official Facebook page.

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape has asked Diamond to apologize, but he refuses.

"The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape is outraged by Rep. Russ Diamond's statement comparing rape to vaccinations," the coalition said in a statement.

"Comparing other experiences to sexual violence to make tasteless jokes dilutes the seriousness of victims' experiences. Rep. Diamond swore to serve his constituents, not humiliate or insult them."

Diamond believes the commenters inferred the vaccine mandates comparison to rape, but doubled down on the original post with a follow-up.

"For the woke crowd: Learn to think. In this analogy, the vaccine is akin to sexual activity, due to the physical nature of both. Voluntary engagement in either is fine. But forcing someone to do either is wrong," Diamond said in a comment on his Facebook page.

The state rep. is also against face masks and supports the lawsuit against Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.