PA Sex Offender On 'Worst Teachers' List Caught Chatting Up Children On Snapchat, Police Say

A former high school teacher and registered sex offender has been caught chatting with children on Snapchat, according to a release by police.

Andrew Eberhart, 24, of Lebanon, previously posed online as a woman with the user name "Jordynmatter" on Instagram in an attempt to gather sexually explicit photos of young boys, the Lebanon district attorney stated following a year's long investigation in 2020.

Eberhart might be a year older, but apparently is no wiser as an investigation was started in December because he was thought to be back at it again, but this time he was using Snapchat.

Lebanon County probation tipped off police after they found images of child pornography on Eberhart's phone during an unannounced visit, New Holland police said. Eberhart was found with 98 videos depicting child pornography on Eberhart's phone, authorities said.

The Snapchat account on his phone also showed he was in communication with children using a username he did not register with state police per Megan's Law, according to the release.

Back in 2020, Eberhart admitted to posing as a female on the internet and solicited young male victims to send him naked photos and/or videos, the DA previously said. He also confessed many of the minor victims were from the Cedar Crest High School and Middle School, according to authorities.

Eberhart previously worked as a special education teacher in the Palmyra Area School District. He was a volunteer basketball coach at Cedar Crest High School in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District, as WGAL News 8 reported in 2020.

He made Parentology's list of "Worst Teachers In Recent History" around the time of his dismissal from the roles.

Eberhart has been charged with the following, according to police:

F2 Possession of Child Pornography

F3 Possession of Child Pornography

F3 Corruption of Minors

F3 Unlawful Contact with a Minor

F3 Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

F2 Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

F1 Failure to Provide Accurate Registration Information

