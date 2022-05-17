Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice
News

PA Lt. Governor John Fetterman Has Pacemaker Surgery On Primary Day During Campaign For Senate

by Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman voting using an emergency ballot at Lancaster General Hospital.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman voting using an emergency ballot at Lancaster General Hospital. Photo Credit: Twitter/John Fetterman @JohnFetterman

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman suffered a stroke over the weekend and on primary election day, Tuesday, May 17, he had a pacemaker with a defibrillator put in, according to his campaign. 

The campaign canceled a series of campaign events, and the Democratic Senate candidate voted in the primary using an emergency ballot at Lancaster General Hospital prior to the procedure, he said in a statement.

Over the weekend he had released a statement about the stroke saying: "On Friday it finally caught up with me....I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes."

"The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs."

The pacemaker surgery is a routine surgery done as common practice for preventing future clots from forming, according to the campaign.  

