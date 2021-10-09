PA Doctors Offer Blanket Mask Exceptions For Students

In response to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent mask mandate, some doctors are providing parents with exemptions so their children won’t be forced to wear a mask in school.

The mandate went into effect on Tuesday, as a method to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The problem is the state created a loophole for parents to get doctor’s notes to exempt their children from having to wear masks if the doctor believes it could cause or worsen a medical condition, as the Associated Press noted.

“The administration is aware that some physicians have indicated that they intend to offer blanket ‘exemptions’ to individuals with whom they have no treatment relationship, and regardless of whether the individual’s physical condition required an exemption,” the Health Department said in a written statement to The Associated Press.

With all these rules and guidelines in place some counties and school boards continue to break them by making masks optional or allowing the questionable doctor’s notes like York and Lebanon Counties, according to several media outlets.

Dr. Joel Yeager of Lebanon County, had a four-page exemption letter on the homepage of his practice’s website earlier this week, inviting people to “print your own copy,” according to PennLive.

The post has since been removed from the site.

Yeager has been licensed to practice medicine in Pennsylvania since 2006. He has never been subject to any disciplinary actions by the State Board of Medicine.

A spot check of 50 counties in Pennsylvania by the Associated Press found “at least a dozen Pennsylvania districts are allowing exemption forms,” these forms do not require a medical professional’s signature, making it easy for parents to opt out on behalf of their children.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.