Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
NWS: Tornado Watch Issued In Central Pennsylvania As Part Of Severe Weather Pattern
News

G'Day Mate? Illegal Wallaby Spotted In Lebanon County

Jillian Pikora
Wallaby hopping.
Wallaby hopping. Photo Credit: Pixabay

How did a wallaby get loose in a woman's backyard?

This is not the beginning of a joke but a question authorities are asking after the unpermitted marsupial, native to Australia was spotted hopping through Kristie Shower's backyard over the weekend.

The animal has since been seen in numerous yards in the Mount Zion area.

The Game Commission sent officials out on Tuesday in a futile attempt to capture the animal.

Wallabies are considered exotic animals in Pennsylvania and require a permit, but no permits have been issued in the area, according to the PA Game Commission.

The Game Commission is advising people to avoid direct contact with the animal.

If you spot this hopper, you're asked to call the commission’s Southeast Regional office at 610-926-3136.

