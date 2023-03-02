Garbage Truck Driver Charged With Homicide By Vehicle In Lebanon Co: Police

A passenger apparently dead from serious injuries sustained in the 2021 garbage truck crash in Lebanon County and nearly two years later, police have announced the arrested of the driver.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., 26-year-old Zachary Gilbert, was arrested in connection with the crash at State Drive just south of Stonehedge Drive at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, June 4, according to the South Lebanon Township Police Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found the passenger with "numerous serious injuries," but it was not stated when they died and their identity was not released.

Gilbert has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Unlawful Activities, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, Reckless Driving, and Registered Gross Weight, according to the police.

Court documents were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.