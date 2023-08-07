Man Rapes GF's Daughters Daily For Years: Lebanon County DA

Steve Junior Jacobs, 37, of Hummelstown, is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend's daughters daily from the time they were 6 and 9 years old until they were 10 and 12 years old respectively, according to a release by the DA.

Jacobs has been charged with 42 offenses (30 in one case, and 12 in the other) including multiple counts of Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for his years-long sexual abuse of two young girls.

Both girls told authorities that the assaults happened in their home, beginning in 2017, according to the DA's release.

He was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison on Aug. 3 after failing to post the $250,000 for each victims' case, as set by Magisterial District Judge Kim R. Wolfe.

“Instances of child abuse are heartbreaking. These two little girls remained prey in the hands of their abuser for years. Every day represented pain and abuse. I want to commend the work of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, especially the work of Detective David Shaffer, in his dogged efforts to seek justice in these cases,” said District Attorney Pier Hess Graf.

Jacobs's preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Aurelis Figueroa at 8 a.m. on Aug. 17, according to his latest court docket.

He has a record of driving an unregistered vehicle (2022), terroristic threats (2019), simple assault (2017 and 2015), according to previous court records.

He served probation in negotiated plea deals in all of his previous cases.

