Lebanon Man ID'd After Deadly Shooting: Police

Thomas Vance was found with a gunshot wound in the first block of Jones Street around 8 a.m., according to Lebanon City Police.

He was taken "to a Dauphin County Medical Facility where he died from his injuries," the police said.

The suspect stayed on the scene and was taken into police custody without any incident.

The police have released the following information about the deadly shooting:

"The initial investigation suggests that the incident began as a verbal altercation and escalated. During the investigation several video sources of the incident were reviewed along with witnesses interviewed. The firearm believed to be used in the incident was recovered by police at the scene. Both parties involved in the incident were (known) to each other, this was not a random act of gun violence."

The case is under review by the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office.

