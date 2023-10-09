Keanu Reeves Spotted Shopping In Pennsylvania With Dogstar Bandmates

"Bill and Ted," "The Matrix," and "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves made some shopping trips throughout Pennsylvania while touring and launching his band's new album “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees."

One of the first stops was in Pittsburgh before Dogstar's show and album launch at Mr. Smalls Theatre on Friday.

Reeves along with his fellow actors and bandmates, drummer, Rob Mailhouse, and lead singer and composer Bret Drumrose stopped by Coffee Tree Roasters.

The coffee shop shared a photo of Reeves holding a cup with their logo on it captioned "Coffee Tree Roasters — Keanu Reeves APPROVED!"

His alt-rock bandmate Rob, commented on the post "It was delicious."

"So glad you gentlemen enjoyed our coffee," the shop replied. "Turns out, some of our team feels the same about your music, and are looking forward to tomorrow's concert!!! Please stop back anytime!"

Dogstar, which formed in 1991, has reunited after more than 20 years to create this album and launch a 25-city tour. The next stop they made was in Stroudsburg.

Before that performance, Reeves dropped by a beloved record store.

Tom LeFevre of Main Street Jukebox, told Daily Voice that it "was a real pleasure meeting Keanu Reeves. He was super friendly and very cool. His band Dogstar put on a great show Saturday night."

Keanu purchased a Main Street Jukebox t-shirt at the store that he wore performing on Saturday night.

Finally, the star was spotted on the streets of Stroudsburg by Steve Brancato, the owner of Downriver Brewing Company managed to get a photo.

If you missed the band's epic performances, they'll be back in Pennsylvania in December, but while have to join a waitlist for tickets, as the show has already sold out, according to the band's website.

