Jason Shirk has been arrested on charges related to the sexual assault of three young children beginning in 2015, court records show.

Lebanon County Detectives began their investigation when two of the girls came forward in 022.

"Since that time, a third victim has come forward to state that Jason Shirk sexually abused her," the DA noted in her release.

Independently, all three girls gave statements to police and interviewers.

Regarding the details they shared about the assaults the DA wrote the following:

"One victim stated that Shirk placed his penis in her vagina on more than one occasion. Shirk digitally penetrated at least two of the juvenile females. Other touching included touching of the vaginal area on top of and underneath the clothing."

Lebanon County Detectives arrested Shirk on the following charges on Feb. 6:

Felony Rape of Child.

Felony Rape Threat Of Forcible Compulsion.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault - Compliant Less Than 13 Years Old (two counts).

Felony Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age (three counts).

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault Person Less than 16 Years of Age.

Magisterial District Justice David R. Warner arraigned him and set bail at $250,000 and he was remanded to the Lebanon County Prison court records show. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Kim R. Wolfe at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15.

“The Defendant faces serious charges for violating and sexually assaulting multiple children. There is a suspicion additional victims exist. If you have any information, if you or someone else you know was victimized at the hands of this man, we ask you come forward and contact the Lebanon County Detective Bureau through the Office of the District Attorney. Our Office will prosecute this Defendant and seek all penalties and consequences available under the law,” DA Hess Graf said.

