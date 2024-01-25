Crash Shutters PA Turnpike At Dauphin/Lebanon County Line

The crash closed eastbound lanes of I-76 between mile marker 247.6 to 266.8; Harrisburg East and Lebanon-Lancaster, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to PennDOT.

The number of vehicles and people involved, and any injuries are all unknown, check back here for those updates.

Traffic was detoured for the Harrisburg East Interchange: Exit 247 to I-283 North 2.7 miles, US 322 East 21.1 miles, and PA 72 South 2 miles with the reentry point at Lebanon/Lancaster interchange.

People who traveled through the area have reported debris on the Turnpike starting at mile marker 265.

All lanes are blocked in the area along the PA Turnpike. Drivers are advised to expect delays, stay, alert, and be prepared for those detours.

